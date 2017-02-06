Writer-director Dustin Lance Black said
last week that finding talented transgender actors is easy.
Black used transgender actors to play
transgender roles in the upcoming LGBT rights drama When We Rise.
Several Hollywood productions have been
criticized for not casting transgender actors in such roles.
(Related: Mark
Ruffalo responds to uproar over casting Matt Bomer to play
transgender woman.)
“The big surprise is, it was not hard
to find amazing trans actors and actresses to play these parts,”
Black
told Michigan gay weekly PrideSource.
“What was difficult was deciding who
to cast because so many great tapes came in. So, I call bullshit on
Hollywood if they say it’s difficult. And if they think it’s
difficult, then they should call our casting directors because they
found unbelievable trans actors and actresses, and it was actually
tough to decide who to cast,” he added.
When We Rise premieres Monday,
February 27 on ABC.