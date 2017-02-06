An Arkansas Republican has introduced a bill that calls for a constitutional convention to ban same-sex marriage throughout the United States.

According to Law Newz, state Senator Jason Rapert introduced SJR7 on Thursday. It calls for a constitutional convention “for the purpose of proposing an amendment prohibiting the United States Constitution or the Constitution or Laws of any state from defining or construing the definition of 'marriage' to mean anything other than the union of one man and one woman.”

“I think the country now knows the silent majority is out there and they spoke during the 2016 election, and they're going to speak again,” Rapert told KATV.

The Supreme Court in 2015 found that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry, striking down laws and constitutional amendments in many states, including in Arkansas, that defined marriage as solely a heterosexual union.

A constitutional convention can be called by 34 state legislatures. A proposed amendment becomes law when 38 states approve it.