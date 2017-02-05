Australian singer Kylie Minogue has confirmed that her relationship with British actor Joshua Sasse is over.

“Thank you for all your love and support throughout this recent chapter of my life,” Minogue wrote on Instagram. “Thank you now for your love and understanding with the news that Josh and I have decided to go our separate ways.”

“We wish only the best for each other as we venture towards new horizons. #thesunalwaysrises,” she captioned a photo of the sun rising over a calm ocean.

The announcement comes as tabloid rumors swirl about Sasse's relationship with Spanish actress Marta Milans, whom he reportedly met on the set of The CW's No Tomorrow.

Sasse, 29, and Minogue, 48, announcement their engagement in February last year. The couple pledged not to wed until gay and lesbian couples in Australia could also legally marry. They had been vocal in their support for the “Say I Do Down Under” campaign in support of marriage equality.