Australian singer Kylie Minogue has
confirmed that her relationship with British actor Joshua Sasse is
over.
“Thank you for all your love and
support throughout this recent chapter of my life,” Minogue wrote
on Instagram. “Thank you now for your love and understanding with
the news that Josh and I have decided to go our separate ways.”
“We wish only the best for each other
as we venture towards new horizons. #thesunalwaysrises,” she
captioned a photo of the sun rising over a calm ocean.
The announcement comes as tabloid
rumors swirl about Sasse's relationship with Spanish actress Marta
Milans, whom he reportedly met on the set of The CW's No Tomorrow.
Sasse, 29, and Minogue, 48,
announcement their engagement in February last year. The couple
pledged not to wed until gay and lesbian couples in Australia could
also legally marry. They had been vocal in their support for the
“Say I Do Down Under” campaign in support of marriage equality.