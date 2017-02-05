The city of Sapporo has introduced a bill that seeks to recognize the relationships of LGBT couples.

If approved, Sapporo would become Japan's first major city to recognize such relationships and the first to include transgender individuals, The Japan Times reported.

The city's recognition, however, would be mostly symbolic. After receiving a so-called “partnership vow” from officials, a couple might be eligible for some family discounts, such as with mobile phone providers or insurance companies, according to the city.

Eligibility is defined as a relationship where “either or both sides are sexual minorities who recognize each other as a life partner and promise to cooperate with each other economically, physically and mentally in their daily life.” The city said it expects to begin recognizing such unions in April.

At least three municipalities, including Iga, Mie Prefecture; Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture; and Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, have followed the April 2015 lead of Shibuya Ward, Tokyo in recognizing the unions of gay and lesbian couples.

(Related: Human Rights Watch calls bullying of LGBT students in Japan “epidemic.”)