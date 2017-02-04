LGBT activists staged a dance party
Friday in front of Trump International Hotel in Washington to protest
the policies of President Donald Trump.
According to the
Washington Blade, hundreds of people danced their way from
the site of the hotel down Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W. to the White
House, with music supplied from the bed of a pickup truck that
traveled alongside the protesters.
The event was organized by WERK for
Peace, which believes in “using dance to promote peace.”
“We are here today to celebrate in
solidarity our intersectionality and our resistance,” Firas Nasr of
WERK for Peace told the crowd outside the Trump Hotel. “We are
here to send a clear, clear message to Donald Trump and his
administration that we will not tolerate discrimination, hate or
bigotry in our country.”
Music blaring from the truck also sent
a message.
“We will be celebrating with lively
music from all seven banned countries and from Latin America, because
those cultures are part of our fabric. The beautiful fabric that
makes America great,” Nasr said.
“We need to be very cognizant to the
fact that many of the people from those seven countries could not
join us tonight. So we dance in solidarity with them,” he added, a
reference to the seven Muslim-majority nations affected by Trump's
travel ban.