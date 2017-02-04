Josh Thomas, the creator and star of the dramedy series Please Like Me, on Thursday announced that the series would not continue.

“Hey I have news,” Thomas tweeted. “We have decided Season 4 #PleaseLikeMe is the last. I've loved making this show for you all so much. Thank you!”

The show's six-episode fourth season premiered last year on Australia's ABC2. Pivot aired the show's first three seasons in the United States. Hulu, which already had streaming rights for the show's first three season, picked up the series' final season after Pivot's demise.

On the show, Thomas plays a young gay man struggling to accept his sexuality and wrestling with his mother's mental illness.

“This show is so intensely personal, it recreates the most intimate moments of my life and lays them out for anyone to watch,” Thomas wrote in announcing the cancellation.