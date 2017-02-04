In a recent interview, gay adult film
star Colby Keller explained why he voted for President Donald Trump
and shared his thoughts on the administration.
The Michigan-born Keller, 36, made
headlines last year when he announced that he voted for Trump.
“I’m skeptical of him too, and who
exactly is behind Trump. But given that there’s eternal dissent in
the Republican Party, that leads me to believe that whatever he
represents might be a destabilizing force,” he told Office
Magazine.
Voting for Trump, for Keller, a
communist, was more about sowing chaos that could lead to a new
economic system, he explained in a new interview this week.
“At least Trump is inspiring people
to resist a really corrupt economic system that is fucking us all
over,” Keller
told Met
Magazine.
“Hillary Clinton would have been four
more years of Barack Obama, continuing all of the horrible neoliberal
policies of the Bush administration and of her husband [Bill Clinton]
– policies that have bankrupted the American people and people
around the world,” he said.
However, Keller believes that under
Trump “things will get a lot worse and that will get us to a point
where we need to be. … It's going to take someone like Donald Trump
to get people to overthrow the system.”
Keller also weighed in on the new
administration.
“I'm a little surprised he's as
aggressive on 'the wall' as he said he would be,” he said. “But
I'm not surprised people like Trump and corporate America are going
to the lengths they are in a system that's no longer defensible.
They'll stop at nothing.”