A mayor in Texas this week came out transgender.

New Hope Mayor Jess Herbst, formerly known as Jeff, came out transgender in an open letter posted on the town's website.

Elected to the Town Council as an alderman, Herbst, 58, was appointed mayor following the death of the previous mayor. She's held the office since May.

“I am Transgender,” Herbst wrote. “Two years ago, with the support of my wife, daughters and son-in-law, I began Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT).”

“At the time, I did not imagine I would hold the Mayor's position, but here I am.”

“It is gender identity not sexual preference that applies to me. I love my wife, and she loves me, we have no intention of change. My daughters have been adamant supporters of me and are proud to tell people their father is transgender,” she added.

According to The Texas Observer, Herbst is the first known openly transgender elected official in Texas history.