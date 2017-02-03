A mayor in Texas this week came out
transgender.
New Hope Mayor Jess Herbst, formerly
known as Jeff, came out transgender in an open letter posted on the
town's website.
Elected to the Town Council as an
alderman, Herbst, 58, was appointed mayor following the death of the
previous mayor. She's held the office since May.
“I am Transgender,” Herbst wrote.
“Two years ago, with the support of my wife, daughters and
son-in-law, I began Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT).”
“At the time, I did not imagine I
would hold the Mayor's position, but here I am.”
“It is gender identity not sexual
preference that applies to me. I love my wife, and she loves me, we
have no intention of change. My daughters have been adamant
supporters of me and are proud to tell people their father is
transgender,” she added.
According to The
Texas Observer, Herbst is the first known openly transgender
elected official in Texas history.