Producers of LogoTV's RuPaul's Drag Race on Thursday announced the 13 drag queens who will compete in the reality series' upcoming ninth season.

“RuPaul's Drag Race season 9,” said executive producer RuPaul Charles “Now more than ever!”

The 13 drag queens who will be competing to win $100,000 and the coveted title of “America's Next Drag Superstar,” include Aja from Brooklyn, New York; Alexis Michelle from New York City; Charlie Hides from Boston and London; Eureka O'Hara from Johnson City, Tennessee; Farrah Moan from Las Vegas; Jaymes Mansfield from Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Kimora Blac from Las Vegas; Nina Bo'Nina Brown from Riverdale, Georgia; Peppermint from New York City; Sasha Velour from Brooklyn, New York; Shea Coule é from Chicago; Trinity Taylor from Orlando; and Valentina from Los Angeles.

RuPaul Charles last year won his first Emmy as host of RuPaul's Drag Race.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 9 will air this spring on LogoTV.