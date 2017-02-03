Producers of LogoTV's RuPaul's Drag
Race on Thursday announced the 13 drag queens who will compete in
the reality series' upcoming ninth season.
“RuPaul's Drag Race season 9,”
said executive producer RuPaul Charles “Now more than ever!”
The 13 drag queens who will be
competing to win $100,000 and the coveted title of “America's Next
Drag Superstar,” include Aja from Brooklyn, New York; Alexis
Michelle from New York City; Charlie Hides from Boston and London;
Eureka O'Hara from Johnson City, Tennessee; Farrah Moan from Las
Vegas; Jaymes Mansfield from Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Kimora Blac from
Las Vegas; Nina Bo'Nina Brown from Riverdale, Georgia; Peppermint
from New York City; Sasha Velour from Brooklyn, New York; Shea Couleé
from Chicago; Trinity Taylor from Orlando; and Valentina from Los
Angeles.
RuPaul Charles last year won his first
Emmy as host of RuPaul's Drag Race.
RuPaul's Drag Race season 9 will
air this spring on LogoTV.