Television personality Chelsea Handler
this week promised to speak out against the Trump administration on
human rights.
The 41-year-old Handler posted a video
on Instagram from Mumbai explaining why she's been so political
lately.
“I had a friend today tell me I was
being too political; that I was being too aggressive,” Handler
said in the video. “And what I want to say is this: I am a
white woman of a lot of privilege. I make a lot of money and I don’t
have a lot of problems, and a lot of what this administration has
proposed thus far won’t even affect me personally. I don’t need
Planned Parenthood. I can pay for my own medical care. I’m not an
immigrant. I was born here. I’m not Muslim. I’m not Mexican. I’m
not black. I am not gay, or I’m not transgender.”
“But, I know this country is based on
inclusiveness, on welcoming people. On loving people that are not
like you. On not worrying about how something impacts your life
personally, but how it impacts all the people around you and all the
people that aren’t around you. It’s compassion and it’s
empathy. And I will fight for it, and if I come off as being
aggressive, it’s because I care so much about doing the right
thing,” she added.
Handler hosted the late-night talk show
Chelsea Lately on E! for seven years. Last year, she returned
to television with a new talk show, Chelsea, which airs on
Netflix.