Television personality Chelsea Handler this week promised to speak out against the Trump administration on human rights.

The 41-year-old Handler posted a video on Instagram from Mumbai explaining why she's been so political lately.

“I had a friend today tell me I was being too political; that I was being too aggressive,” Handler said in the video. “And what I want to say is this: I am a white woman of a lot of privilege. I make a lot of money and I don’t have a lot of problems, and a lot of what this administration has proposed thus far won’t even affect me personally. I don’t need Planned Parenthood. I can pay for my own medical care. I’m not an immigrant. I was born here. I’m not Muslim. I’m not Mexican. I’m not black. I am not gay, or I’m not transgender.”

“But, I know this country is based on inclusiveness, on welcoming people. On loving people that are not like you. On not worrying about how something impacts your life personally, but how it impacts all the people around you and all the people that aren’t around you. It’s compassion and it’s empathy. And I will fight for it, and if I come off as being aggressive, it’s because I care so much about doing the right thing,” she added.

Handler hosted the late-night talk show Chelsea Lately on E! for seven years. Last year, she returned to television with a new talk show, Chelsea, which airs on Netflix.