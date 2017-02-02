UK Olympic diver Tom Daley appears on
the cover of Attitude's Body Issue.
Daley tells the LGBT glossy that he
“feels bad” that his physique makes others feel conscious about
their bodies.
“I train six hours a day, six days a
week,” Daley said. “It's not as if it's something that happens
just from going to the gym for 20 minutes or an hour a day.”
“My life's about getting to the point
where I'm in the physical shape that I can do all my diving the best
that I can. So, I do feel bad and I wouldn't want to make anyone
feel that way.”
“But I know that if anyone else
trained for six hours a day, six days a week, they would get the same
result,” Daley
added.
The 22-year-old Daley came out bisexual
in a 2013 YouTube video. He is currently engaged to director Dustin
Lance Black.
(Related: Dustin
Lance Black would like to see more out athletes.)