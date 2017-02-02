UK Olympic diver Tom Daley appears on the cover of Attitude's Body Issue.

Daley tells the LGBT glossy that he “feels bad” that his physique makes others feel conscious about their bodies.

“I train six hours a day, six days a week,” Daley said. “It's not as if it's something that happens just from going to the gym for 20 minutes or an hour a day.”

“My life's about getting to the point where I'm in the physical shape that I can do all my diving the best that I can. So, I do feel bad and I wouldn't want to make anyone feel that way.”

“But I know that if anyone else trained for six hours a day, six days a week, they would get the same result,” Daley added.

The 22-year-old Daley came out bisexual in a 2013 YouTube video. He is currently engaged to director Dustin Lance Black.

