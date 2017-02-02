Belgium-born model Hanne Gaby Odiele
has partnered with InterACT to advocate for the rights of intersex
people.
Last month, Odiele publicly announced
for the first time that she is intersex, telling USA Today
that she was born with undescended testes which were removed when she
was 10.
In an interview this week with the AP,
Odiele said that doctors “tricked” her parents into allowing
several unnecessary surgeries.
“I have continuing problems because
of them,” Odiele
said. “I don't think being intersex is that bad. It's just
more what happens when they try to box us into certain female, male
position.”
“If I didn't have [the support of
family and friends] I don't think I would be able to do that today,”
she added, referring to being publicly out.
Odiele also called InterACT “amazing”
for raising awareness and advocating on behalf of people who are
intersex.
“They also are trying to change laws
and bring to light those irreversible, unconsent, and unnecessary
surgeries that I went through as a child, too,” she said.