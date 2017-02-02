Last week, Hallmark released a
Valentine's Day ad which includes a gay couple.
“This Valentine's Day, we celebrate
extraordinary love stories all around us,” the ad's description
reads. “And we honor them with #NoOrdinaryCard.”
In the 30-second commercial, a man
appears to be describing how he proposed marriage to his wife.
“I cupped her face in my hands. I
looked straight into her eyes. She looked at me. And I said,
'There's no other love in this whole wide world than the love I have
for you. I love you always,'” the man says before kissing his
wife.
As he speaks, images of other couples,
including a gay male couple, appear on the screen.
The gay couple is immediately
recognizable as Dustin Reeser and Spencer Stout.
In 2013, Stout invited friends and
family to a Salt Lake City, Utah Home Depot to help him propose
marriage to his boyfriend. Video of the elaborate musical proposal
in the lumber aisle quickly went viral.
(Related: Home
Depot flashmob ends with gay marriage proposal.)