Christian conservative Bryan Fischer on
Tuesday responded to news that President Donald Trump would keep in
place an executive order signed in 2014 by then-President Barack
Obama barring federal contractors from discriminating against LGBT
workers.
In a statement announcing the decision,
the White House said that Trump was “determined to protect the
rights of all Americans, including the LGBTQ community” and that
the president was “respectful and supportive of LGBTQ rights.”
Th American Family Association (AFA)
radio host said that Obama's order “banished” business owners who
“believe in sexual normalcy” from entering into any contract with
the federal government.
“No for-profit contractors will be
allowed to work on any part of the president’s infrastructure plan
without an all-out embrace of sexually non-normative behavior. No
landscape business, no printer, no food service provider, no
janitorial service, no IT company, no vendor, and certainly no bakers
like the Kleins will be permitted to do any work for any federal
agency unless they bend the knee to sexual anarchists and treat
homosexual behavior as the moral equivalent of heterosexuality,”
Fischer wrote, referring to the Oregon couple who in 2013 refused to
bake a cake for a lesbian couple's domestic partner ceremony.
“They will be forced to set aside
their most deeply held convictions about human sexuality and marriage
in order to be considered for government contracts. This blanket
discrimination on the basis of religion is not only immoral but also
illegal, since it violates civil rights laws that forbid
discrimination on the basis of religion. And it violates the plain
provision of the First Amendment which prohibits the federal
government from restraining 'the free exercise' of religion in any
way,” he added.
(Related: LGBT
groups say draft of Trump “religious freedom” order would allow
discrimination.)