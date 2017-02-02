Christian conservative Bryan Fischer on Tuesday responded to news that President Donald Trump would keep in place an executive order barring LGBT workplace discrimination.

Christian conservative Bryan Fischer on Tuesday responded to news that President Donald Trump would keep in place an executive order signed in 2014 by then-President Barack Obama barring federal contractors from discriminating against LGBT workers.

In a statement announcing the decision, the White House said that Trump was “determined to protect the rights of all Americans, including the LGBTQ community” and that the president was “respectful and supportive of LGBTQ rights.”

Th American Family Association (AFA) radio host said that Obama's order “banished” business owners who “believe in sexual normalcy” from entering into any contract with the federal government.

“No for-profit contractors will be allowed to work on any part of the president’s infrastructure plan without an all-out embrace of sexually non-normative behavior. No landscape business, no printer, no food service provider, no janitorial service, no IT company, no vendor, and certainly no bakers like the Kleins will be permitted to do any work for any federal agency unless they bend the knee to sexual anarchists and treat homosexual behavior as the moral equivalent of heterosexuality,” Fischer wrote, referring to the Oregon couple who in 2013 refused to bake a cake for a lesbian couple's domestic partner ceremony.

“They will be forced to set aside their most deeply held convictions about human sexuality and marriage in order to be considered for government contracts. This blanket discrimination on the basis of religion is not only immoral but also illegal, since it violates civil rights laws that forbid discrimination on the basis of religion. And it violates the plain provision of the First Amendment which prohibits the federal government from restraining 'the free exercise' of religion in any way,” he added.

