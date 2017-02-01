Out actress-comedian Lea DeLaria had some harsh words on the SAG red carpet for President Donald Trump.

DeLaria, who plays inmate Big Boo on the Netflix dramedy Orange is the New Black, was among the cast members on hand during Sunday's Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards to accept the show's award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series.

“Everyone knows where I stand about this,” DeLaria said. “It's almost redundant for me to talk about it. We have an idiot that is the president of the United States and I do not stand behind this idiot.”

“In fact, I just want to say, Melania [Trump], honest, as a feminist I'm worried about you and just give me a sign if you need me to rescue you,” she added.

