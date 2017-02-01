Out actress-comedian Lea DeLaria had
some harsh words on the SAG red carpet for President Donald Trump.
DeLaria, who plays inmate Big Boo on
the Netflix dramedy Orange is the New Black, was among the
cast members on hand during Sunday's Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards
to accept the show's award for outstanding performance by an ensemble
in a comedy series.
“Everyone knows where I stand about
this,” DeLaria
said. “It's almost redundant for me to talk about it. We have
an idiot that is the president of the United States and I do not
stand behind this idiot.”
“In fact, I just want to say, Melania
[Trump], honest, as a feminist I'm worried about you and just give me
a sign if you need me to rescue you,” she added.
(Related: Lea
DeLaria credits Orange is the New Black for helping increase support
for LGBT rights.)