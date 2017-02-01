President Donald Trump has said that he
will keep in place a 2014 executive order signed by then-President
Barack Obama barring federal contractors from discriminating against
LGBT workers.
According to The
New York Times, the White House announced Trump's decision in
a statement Tuesday morning.
“President Donald J. Trump is
determined to protect the rights of all Americans, including the
LGBTQ community,” the statement reads. “President Trump continues
to be respectful and supportive of LGBTQ rights, just as he was
throughout the election. The president is proud to have been the
first ever GOP nominee to mention the LGBTQ community in his
nomination acceptance speech, pledging then to protect the community
from violence and oppression. The executive order signed in 2014,
which protects employees from anti-LGBTQ workplace discrimination
while working for federal contractors, will remain intact at the
direction of President Donald J. Trump.”
The announcement comes amid media
speculation that the Trump administration is preparing an order that
targets the LGBT community.
In a series of tweets, Washington
Post columnist Josh Rogin said that a senior administration
official had confirmed that such an order was on the president's
agenda.
“[T]here is a draft Executive order
on LGBT issues including adoption,” Rogin tweeted. “Admin source
says LGBT EO could affect federal employee benefits & protections
& adoption agencies that receive federal funding. … EO could
allow fed employees to refuse to serve LGBT based on belief marriage
is b/t man & woman or gender is immutable from birth.”
Chad Griffin, president of the Human
Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate,
said that Trump had not earned the right to be called an LGBT ally.
“If he’s truly an ally, then why
did he choose as his vice president a person who passed one of the
most anti-LGBTQ laws in the nation, or an attorney general nominee
who says the Supreme Court’s marriage equality ruling was an
‘effort to secularize, by force and intimidation?’ Donald Trump
talks a big game on his support for LGBTQ people, yet he has filled
his cabinet with people who have literally spent their careers
working to demonize us and limit our rights. You can’t claim to be
an ally when you send LGBTQ refugees back to countries where their
lives are at risk. You can’t claim support and then rip away
life-saving services made possible through the Affordable Care Act
for transgender people and those living with HIV or AIDS. You can’t
be a friend to this community and appoint people to run the
government who compare being gay to bestiality,” Griffin
added, a reference to Ben Carson, the president's pick to be the
17th U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.
Gregory Angelo, president of Log Cabin
Republicans, a group that represents LGBT Republicans, applauded
Trump's decision, saying that he was delivering on his commitment to
be a “real friend” to the LGBT community.