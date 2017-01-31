White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Monday refused to comment on whether President Donald Trump is preparing to sign an executive order targeting the LGBT community.

When asked about reports that such a directive is in the work, Spicer did not deny the possibility.

“I'm not getting ahead of the executive orders that we may or may not issue,” Spicer told reporters. “There's a lot of executive orders; a lot things the president has talked about and will continue to fulfill, but we have nothing on that front now.”

On Monday, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT right advocate, issued a statement expressing concerns about such an order.

“The rumors of an anti-LGBTQ executive action by President Trump are deeply troubling,” said JoDee Winterhof, HRC’s senior vice president for policy and political affairs. “We already know that he is willing to target and marginalize at-risk communities for his perceived political gain. As the president and his team plan their next steps, we want to make one thing clear: we won’t give one inch when it comes to defending equality, whether it is a full-on frontal assault or an attack under the guise of religion. Mike Pence should know that better than anyone given his track record in Indiana.”

As governor of Indiana, Vice President Pence was forced to rollback a “religious freedom” law that critics said would allow businesses to discriminate against the LGBT community.

In a series of tweets, Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin said that a senior administration official had confirmed that an order targeting the LGBT community was on the president's agenda.

“[T]here is a draft Executive order on LGBT issues including adoption,” Rogin tweeted. “Admin source says LGBT EO could affect federal employee benefits & protections & adoption agencies that receive federal funding. … EO could allow fed employees to refuse to serve LGBT based on belief marriage is b/t man & woman or gender is immutable from birth.”

A possible announcement could come as early as Thursday, when Trump speaks at the National Prayer Breakfast in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The president said during the campaign that “religious freedom” would be a priority of his administration and pledged as president to sign the First Amendment Defense Act (FADA), a bill that seeks to undermine the Supreme Court's 2015 finding that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry.

