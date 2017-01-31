Out billionaire Peter Thiel has defended President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration.

The president's order, signed Friday, targets the Muslim community by barring Syrian refugees from entering the United States indefinitely and blocking citizens from seven predominantly Muslim nations from traveling to the United States for 90 days. Those countries are Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. The order also blocks entry of all refugees to the United States for 120 days.

“Peter doesn't support a religious test, and the administration has not imposed one,” Thiel said through a spokesman.

During the presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly vowed he would prohibit Muslims from entering the United States.

In an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), Trump said that persecuted Christians would be given priority over other refugees trying to enter the United States.

The order sparked a backlash, with thousands of demonstrators protesting at international airports throughout the country. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which is challenging the order in court, raised a record $24.2 million online over the weekend, more than five times what it typically receives in a “good” year, the ACLU said.

Thiel, who said he was proud to be a gay Republican at last year's Republican National Convention in Cleveland, immigrated from Germany to the United States in 1977. He currently serves as a tech adviser to the president.