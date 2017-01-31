GLAAD on Tuesday announced the 156
nominees for its 28th annual Media Awards that will be
presented in Los Angeles and New York.
"For nearly 30 years, the GLAAD
Media Awards have set the bar for media representations of LGBTQ
people," said GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. "At
a time when progress is at a critical juncture, it is imperative that
Hollywood tell more LGBTQ stories that reflect the community’s rich
diversity – and build understanding that brings all communities
closer together. This year's nominees have created images and
storylines that challenge misconceptions and broaden understanding,
accelerating acceptance and equality for LGBTQ people across the
globe.”
Moonlight competes in the
outstanding wide release film category against Star Trek: Beyond.
Frank Ocean is up for outstanding
artist, along with Against Me!, Blood Orange, Brandy Clark, Tyler
Glenn, Ty Herndon, Elton John, Lady Gaga, Sia and Tegan and Sara.
The Real O'Neals (ABC) is
nominated for outstanding comedy series, along with Brooklyn
Nine-Nine (FOX), Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW), Grace
and Frankie (Netflix), Modern Family (ABC), One
Mississippi (Amazon), Steven Universe (Cartoon Network),
Survivor's Remorse (Starz), Take My Wife (Seeso) and
Transparent (Amazon).
Nominees in the best drama series
category include The Fosters (Freeform), Grey's Anatomy
(ABC), Hap and Leonard (Sundance TV), How to Get Away with
Murder (ABC), The OA (Netflix), Orphan Black (BBC
America), Shadowhunters (Freeform), Shameless
(Showtime), Supergirl (The CW) and Wynonna Earp (Syfy).