GLAAD on Tuesday announced the 156 nominees for its 28th annual Media Awards that will be presented in Los Angeles and New York.

"For nearly 30 years, the GLAAD Media Awards have set the bar for media representations of LGBTQ people," said GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. "At a time when progress is at a critical juncture, it is imperative that Hollywood tell more LGBTQ stories that reflect the community’s rich diversity – and build understanding that brings all communities closer together. This year's nominees have created images and storylines that challenge misconceptions and broaden understanding, accelerating acceptance and equality for LGBTQ people across the globe.”

Moonlight competes in the outstanding wide release film category against Star Trek: Beyond.

Frank Ocean is up for outstanding artist, along with Against Me!, Blood Orange, Brandy Clark, Tyler Glenn, Ty Herndon, Elton John, Lady Gaga, Sia and Tegan and Sara.

The Real O'Neals (ABC) is nominated for outstanding comedy series, along with Brooklyn Nine-Nine (FOX), Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW), Grace and Frankie (Netflix), Modern Family (ABC), One Mississippi (Amazon), Steven Universe (Cartoon Network), Survivor's Remorse (Starz), Take My Wife (Seeso) and Transparent (Amazon).

Nominees in the best drama series category include The Fosters (Freeform), Grey's Anatomy (ABC), Hap and Leonard (Sundance TV), How to Get Away with Murder (ABC), The OA (Netflix), Orphan Black (BBC America), Shadowhunters (Freeform), Shameless (Showtime), Supergirl (The CW) and Wynonna Earp (Syfy).