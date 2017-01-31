Lily Tomlin was recognized Sunday for her contributions with a SAG Lifetime Achievement Award.

Dolly Parton, who co-starred opposite Tomlin in the 1980 comedy 9 to 5, presented Tomlin with the award.

In accepting the award, Tomlin thanked her wife Jane Wagner, saying that she stands tallest on her shoulders. Tomlin and Wagner married in 2014 after 42 years together.

“After 50 years in the business, I find young actors are asking me for sage advice. Along with telling them to wear sunscreen, I suggest a few things you may find helpful. Don’t leave the house when you’re drunk. And if you’re already out there, well, you must learn to tell when you’ve had too much to drink. Listen to your friends when they stop talking to you and start talking about you, saying things like, ‘Did she have a purse?'” Tomlin joked during her acceptance speech.

“Live your life so that when you are being honored for your achievements, the people called upon to make laudatory comments can feel reasonably honest about their comments. Otherwise, in these times, all their words of phrase might be perceived as ‘alternative facts,’ or worst yet, ‘fake news.'”

“Finally, thank those people on whose shoulders you stand. My partner, writer Jane Wagner, is the woman whose shoulders I stand the tallest.”

“I feel like I'm just getting started. What sign should I make for the next march? Global warming. Standing Rock. LGBT issues. Chinese missiles,” Tomlin added, reflecting on lifetime of activism.

Tomlin currently stars opposite Jane Fonda in the Netflix sitcom Grace and Frankie.