The Boy Scouts of America on Monday announced that it would begin admitting transgender youth.

The organization announced the changes to its policy in a statement.

“Starting today, we will accept and register youth in the Cub and Boy Scout programs based on the gender identity indicated on the application,” said Effie Delimarkos, the group's director of communications. “Our organization's local councils will help find units that can provide for the best interest of the child.”

The Boy Scouts of America previously used birth certificates to determine an applicant's gender identity.

Delimarkos said that that policy wasn't working “as communities and state laws are interpreting gender identity differently, and these laws vary widely from state to state.”

“The BSA is committed to identifying program options that will help us truly serve the whole family, and this is an area that we will continue to thoughtfully evaluate to bring the benefits of scouting to the greatest number of youth possible – all while remaining true to our core values, outlined in the Scout Oath and Law,” Delimarkos added.

The policy change comes just a few months after an 8-year-old transgender boy was kicked out of a Cub Scouts program in New Jersey.

The organization began accepting openly gay scouts in 2013 and leaders in 2015.