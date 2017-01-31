The Boy Scouts of America on Monday
announced that it would begin admitting transgender youth.
The organization announced the changes
to its policy in a statement.
“Starting today, we will accept and
register youth in the Cub and Boy Scout programs based on the gender
identity indicated on the application,” said Effie Delimarkos, the
group's director of communications. “Our organization's local
councils will help find units that can provide for the best interest
of the child.”
The Boy Scouts of America previously
used birth certificates to determine an applicant's gender identity.
Delimarkos said that that policy wasn't
working “as communities and state laws are interpreting gender
identity differently, and these laws vary widely from state to
state.”
“The BSA is committed to identifying
program options that will help us truly serve the whole family, and
this is an area that we will continue to thoughtfully evaluate to
bring the benefits of scouting to the greatest number of youth
possible – all while remaining true to our core values, outlined in
the Scout Oath and Law,” Delimarkos
added.
The policy change comes just a few
months after an 8-year-old transgender boy was kicked out of a Cub
Scouts program in New Jersey.
(Related: Mother
of transgender boy says parents pressured Cub Scouts to kick him
out.)
The organization began accepting openly
gay scouts in 2013 and leaders in 2015.