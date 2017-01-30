Out celebrities Sia and Rosie O'Donnell have pledged to match donations up to $100,000 to the ACLU to fight President Donald Trump's immigration order.

On Saturday night, Sia called on her Twitter followers to donate to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), saying that she would match donations up to $100,000.

“help our queer & immigrant friends,” she messaged. “send me your donation receipts for the @aclu & I will match up to $100k #RESIST.”

Trump's order, signed Friday, blocks entry of all refugees to the United States for 120 days, bars Syrian refugees indefinitely and blocks citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries for 90 days.

The president's order sparked a backlash, with thousands of people attending protests at airports nationwide as official began enforcing the ban. ACLU lawyers have been on the forefront of fighting the order, setting up makeshift legal clinics at airports to help those being detained and challenging the order in court.

Other celebrities joined Sia.

“and i will match your 100k donation sia,” Rosie O'Donnell tweeted.

“Okay @sia,” responded director Judd Apatow. “We are all going to join you. I am in!”

Follow this link to make a donation to the ACLU.