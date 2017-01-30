Out celebrities Sia and Rosie O'Donnell
have pledged to match donations up to $100,000 to the ACLU to fight
President Donald Trump's immigration order.
On Saturday night, Sia called on her
Twitter followers to donate to the American Civil Liberties Union
(ACLU), saying that she would match donations up to $100,000.
“help our queer & immigrant
friends,” she messaged. “send me your donation receipts for the
@aclu & I will match up to $100k #RESIST.”
Trump's order, signed Friday, blocks
entry of all refugees to the United States for 120 days, bars Syrian
refugees indefinitely and blocks citizens from seven predominantly
Muslim countries for 90 days.
The president's order sparked a
backlash, with thousands of people attending protests at airports
nationwide as official began enforcing the ban. ACLU lawyers have
been on the forefront of fighting the order, setting up makeshift
legal clinics at airports to help those being detained and
challenging the order in court.
Other celebrities joined Sia.
“and i will match your 100k donation
sia,” Rosie O'Donnell tweeted.
“Okay @sia,” responded director
Judd Apatow. “We are all going to join you. I am in!”
(Related: Ellen
Page joins protest against Trump's immigration order.)
Follow this
link to make a donation to the ACLU.