George Takei and Denis O'Hare are
among the LGBT celebrities who have vowed to no longer use the ride
sharing service Uber.
The hashtag #DeleteUber began to trend
on Saturday after Uber suspended surge pricing on fares to John F.
Kennedy Airport but continued to pick up riders as the New York Taxi
Workers Association stopped taking fares to protest President Donald
Trump's executive order on immigration that targets the Muslim
community.
(Related: Elizabeth
Warren, Cory Booker, Jerry Nadler protest Trump's immigration order.)
Other related facts that contributed to
the backlash include CEO Travis Kalanick's cozy relationship with the
Trump administration – he serves on Trump's economic advisory board
– and competitor Lyft's announcement that it will donate $1 million
to the ACLU to fight deportations resulting from the order.
Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson thanked Lyft
in a tweet. “@Uber deleted! Proud of this support to the @ACLU,”
he wrote.
“Lyft donates $1mil to ACLU while
Uber doubles down on its support for Trump. #DeleteUber,” George
Takei tweeted.
Denis O'Hare messaged to his followers
that he had deleted Uber. “If they won't stand with us, I won't
ride with them. #Lyft #Way2Ride #nyctaxi,” O'Hare tweeted.
Comedian Billy Eichner (Difficult
People) added: “We must be mindful of where we spend our $ &
the people we're making rich. I've used @UBER constantly & loved
it. Using @Lyft as of today.”