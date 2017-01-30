George Takei and Denis O'Hare are among the LGBT celebrities who have vowed to no longer use the ride sharing service Uber.

The hashtag #DeleteUber began to trend on Saturday after Uber suspended surge pricing on fares to John F. Kennedy Airport but continued to pick up riders as the New York Taxi Workers Association stopped taking fares to protest President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration that targets the Muslim community.

(Related: Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Jerry Nadler protest Trump's immigration order.)

Other related facts that contributed to the backlash include CEO Travis Kalanick's cozy relationship with the Trump administration – he serves on Trump's economic advisory board – and competitor Lyft's announcement that it will donate $1 million to the ACLU to fight deportations resulting from the order.

Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson thanked Lyft in a tweet. “@Uber deleted! Proud of this support to the @ACLU,” he wrote.

“Lyft donates $1mil to ACLU while Uber doubles down on its support for Trump. #DeleteUber,” George Takei tweeted.

Denis O'Hare messaged to his followers that he had deleted Uber. “If they won't stand with us, I won't ride with them. #Lyft #Way2Ride #nyctaxi,” O'Hare tweeted.

Comedian Billy Eichner (Difficult People) added: “We must be mindful of where we spend our $ & the people we're making rich. I've used @UBER constantly & loved it. Using @Lyft as of today.”