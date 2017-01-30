Out actress Ellen Page was among the
thousands of people who joined at least 40 demonstrations around the
country to protest President Donald Trump's immigration order.
Page posted videos Sunday of the
#NoBanNoWall protest which took place at the Los Angeles
International Airport.
The president's order, signed Friday,
targets the Muslim community by barring Syrian refugees from entering
the United States indefinitely and blocking citizens from seven
predominantly Muslim nations for 90 days. Those countries are Iran,
Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. The order also blocks
entry of all refugees to the United States for 120 days.
As stories of people being detained at
airports around the nation surfaced, spontaneous protests against
Trump's order sprung up, mostly at airports.
“Come on LA! 1pm LAX,” Page
messaged her followers.
At last weekend's Women's March on
Washington, Page
made headlines debating a homophobic preacher.
(Related: Elizabeth
