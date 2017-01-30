Out actress Ellen Page was among the thousands of people who joined at least 40 demonstrations around the country to protest President Donald Trump's immigration order.

Page posted videos Sunday of the #NoBanNoWall protest which took place at the Los Angeles International Airport.

The president's order, signed Friday, targets the Muslim community by barring Syrian refugees from entering the United States indefinitely and blocking citizens from seven predominantly Muslim nations for 90 days. Those countries are Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. The order also blocks entry of all refugees to the United States for 120 days.

As stories of people being detained at airports around the nation surfaced, spontaneous protests against Trump's order sprung up, mostly at airports.

“Come on LA! 1pm LAX,” Page messaged her followers.

At last weekend's Women's March on Washington, Page made headlines debating a homophobic preacher.

