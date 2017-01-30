Roughly a year after coming out gay, actor Charlie Carver told Entertainment Tonight this week that he's proud of who he is.

The 28-year-old Carver, who is best know for his roles as Ethan on MTV's Teen Wolf and Porter Scavo on ABC's Desperate Housewives, came out last January in a series of Instagram posts.

“I've always been proud of who I am,” Carver told the outlet. “I came out to my family when I was 17.”

In I Am Michael, Carver plays Tyler, a college student who gets involved in a relationship with gay activist Michael Glatze (played by James Franco) and his boyfriend Bennett (Zachary Quinto.)

(Related: James Franco: I Am Michael asks whether being gay is choice “in healthy way.”)

Carver said that the movie “awakened” something in him.

"I just think, 'How can I create? How can I have the career I want, but also, how can I contribute to expanding the narrative available to LGBT people and the narrative for people to see?' … I think there are a lot of stories that happen to include LGBT voices that aren't told,"

I Am Michael, which premiered in 2015, is available on iTunes.