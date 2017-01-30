Roughly a year after coming out gay,
actor Charlie Carver told Entertainment Tonight this week that
he's proud of who he is.
The 28-year-old Carver, who is best
know for his roles as Ethan on MTV's Teen Wolf and Porter
Scavo on ABC's Desperate Housewives, came out last January in
a series of Instagram posts.
“I've always been proud of who I am,”
Carver told the outlet. “I came out to my family when I was 17.”
In I Am Michael, Carver plays
Tyler, a college student who gets involved in a relationship with gay
activist Michael Glatze (played by James Franco) and his boyfriend
Bennett (Zachary Quinto.)
(Related: James
Franco: I
Am Michael
asks whether being gay is choice “in healthy way.”)
Carver said that the movie “awakened”
something in him.
“I just think, 'How can I create?
How can I have the career I want, but also, how can I contribute to
expanding the narrative available to LGBT people and the narrative
for people to see?' … I think there are a lot of stories that
happen to include LGBT voices that aren't told,” site:.
I Am Michael, which premiered in
2015, is available on
iTunes.