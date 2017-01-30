The
CW's Supergirl last week responded to a viewer who
criticized a coming out storyline on the show.
Supergirl's older sister Alex (played
by Chyler Leigh) came out last summer during the show's first season.
During a recent episode, Alex and her
girlfriend Maggie (Floriana Lima) shared an intimate on-screen
moment, prompting a viewer to complain, Gay
Star News reported.
“@SuperGirlTheCW please tone down the
homosexual messages,” @Taronyoung tweeted. “Used to watch this
with my daughter's now I have to explain to a 7 and 10 y.o. thx.”
“Good,” the Supergirl
Twitter account responded, “explain to them that love is love and
it's beautiful no matter where you find it and who you find it with.”
Supergirl is executive produced
by Greg Berlanti, a contributor to The CW's so-called “Arrowverse.”
Berlanti is openly gay.
(Related: Robbie
Rogers, Greg Berlanti announce engagement.)