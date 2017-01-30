The CW's Supergirl last week responded to a viewer who criticized a coming out storyline on the show.

Supergirl's older sister Alex (played by Chyler Leigh) came out last summer during the show's first season.

During a recent episode, Alex and her girlfriend Maggie (Floriana Lima) shared an intimate on-screen moment, prompting a viewer to complain, Gay Star News reported.

“@SuperGirlTheCW please tone down the homosexual messages,” @Taronyoung tweeted. “Used to watch this with my daughter's now I have to explain to a 7 and 10 y.o. thx.”

“Good,” the Supergirl Twitter account responded, “explain to them that love is love and it's beautiful no matter where you find it and who you find it with.”

Supergirl is executive produced by Greg Berlanti, a contributor to The CW's so-called “Arrowverse.” Berlanti is openly gay.

