A customer in Kentucky left an angry anti-gay slur for a server in place of a tip.

The woman wrote “Sorry I don't tip faggots #UNeedJesus” on a Buffalo Wild Wings receipt in Louisville.

Kyle Griffith told local Fox affiliate WDRB that he was “crushed.”

“It just crushed me that someone could say something like that,” Griffith said.

Griffith shared an image of the receipt with the woman's name removed on Facebook. The social media giant later removed the post after it was flagged for offensive content, but not before it went viral. Before the post was removed, the woman apologized to Griffith, saying she meant it as a joke.

“It's not something you should joke about,” Griffith said. “My sexual preference at all shouldn't be something someone should joke about.”

In a statement, Buffalo Wild Wings said it was “disappointed” to learn about the incident.