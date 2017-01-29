A federal judge on Saturday issued a partial halt on President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration.

According to The New York Times, Judge Ann M. Donnelly issued an order blocking the government from removing individuals who had arrived in the United States with a valid visa or who had refugee status. Donnelly said that turning away these people could cause them “irreparable harm.”

The president's order, signed Friday, targets the Muslim community by barring Syrian refugees from entering the United States indefinitely and blocking citizens from seven predominantly Muslim nations for 90 days. Those countries are Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. The order also blocks entry of all refugees to the United States for 120 days.

As stories of people being detained at airports around the nation surfaced, spontaneous protests against Trump's order sprung up mostly at airports.

Donnelly's order temporarily blocks the government from sending these people back to their country of origin. It does not let them into the country. Donnelly also did not rule on the constitutionality of Trump's order.

At John F. Kennedy Airport, where eleven arrivals were being detained, demonstrators descended on international terminals to stage a peaceful protest.

The Times described some of those caught in the chaos as students returning from abroad, Syrian families with legal paperwork and green card holders returning from vacations.