Out singer-songwriter Elton John is writing the music for a musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada.

The 2003 novel by Lauren Weisberger was adapted into a film starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep in 2006.

According to Deadline Hollywood, the project also includes playwright Paul Rudnick and producer Kevin McCollum.

John said that he was “super-excited” to be on the project.

“Re-imagining The Devil Wears Prada for the musical theater is super exciting,” John said. “I’m a huge fan of both the book and the feature film, and a huge aficionado of the fashion world. I can’t wait to sink my musical teeth into this hunk of popular culture.”

Wisberger based her story about a young assistant working in the cut-throat world of fashion from her own experience working for Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

John composed music for The Lion King and Billy Elliot: The Musical.