Out singer-songwriter Elton John is
writing the music for a musical adaptation of The Devil Wears
Prada.
The 2003 novel by Lauren Weisberger was
adapted into a film starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep in 2006.
According to Deadline Hollywood, the
project also includes playwright Paul Rudnick and producer Kevin
McCollum.
John said that he was “super-excited”
to be on the project.
“Re-imagining The Devil Wears
Prada for the musical theater is super exciting,” John
said. “I’m a huge fan of both the book and the feature film,
and a huge aficionado of the fashion world. I can’t wait to sink my
musical teeth into this hunk of popular culture.”
Wisberger based her story about a young
assistant working in the cut-throat world of fashion from her own
experience working for Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.
John composed music for The Lion
King and Billy Elliot: The Musical.