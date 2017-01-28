A group of Republican lawmakers in
Wyoming have recalled a controversial bill that targeted the LGBT
community.
According to the
Wyoming
Tribune Eagle, the bill, titled the Government
Non-discrimination Act, was pulled from the House by its
Republican sponsors on Thursday.
House Bill 135 was sponsored by three
Republican House members and two senators.
In a statement emailed to the media,
they said that they had pulled the bill to “give Wyoming citizens
time for more thorough consideration.”
The bill sought to protect individuals
who believe that marriage is reserved for heterosexual couples and
that a person's sex is determined at birth.
Such a law would block local LGBT
protections, such as one in Laramie.
A so-called “bathroom bill” that
would prohibit transgender people from using the bathroom of their
choice has also been filed in the Wyoming House.
(Related: Wyoming
