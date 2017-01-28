A group of Republican lawmakers in Wyoming have recalled a controversial bill that targeted the LGBT community.

According to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, the bill, titled the Government Non-discrimination Act, was pulled from the House by its Republican sponsors on Thursday.

House Bill 135 was sponsored by three Republican House members and two senators.

In a statement emailed to the media, they said that they had pulled the bill to “give Wyoming citizens time for more thorough consideration.”

The bill sought to protect individuals who believe that marriage is reserved for heterosexual couples and that a person's sex is determined at birth.

Such a law would block local LGBT protections, such as one in Laramie.

A so-called “bathroom bill” that would prohibit transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice has also been filed in the Wyoming House.

(Related: Wyoming Republican announces transgender 'bathroom bill.')