Speaking with the AP about Queen's upcoming North American tour with Adam Lambert, guitarist Brian May said that Lambert and Freddie Mercury have “a lot in common.”

Mercury, the group's original frontman, died 25 years ago on November 24, 1991 of complications due to AIDS.

Lambert and the remaining members of Queen, May and drummer Roger Taylor, first teamed up in 2009 for a performance on American Idol and have toured extensively since then.

Queen + Adam Lambert on Thursday announced a 25-city North American tour that kicks off June 23 in Phoenix and ends August 5 in Houston.

“Freddie would love it,” May said. “There's no question. I think about it every day, really. Freddie and Adam have a lot in common. I just wish that they could have met. It would have been great.”

“Which is a key thing with Adam, 'cause Adam doesn't have to try to emulate Freddie in any way whatsoever. He just is himself and it works with us,” May added.

The three artists also said that they are open to recording new music together.