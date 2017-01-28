Speaking with the AP about Queen's
upcoming North American tour with Adam Lambert, guitarist Brian May
said that Lambert and Freddie Mercury have “a lot in common.”
Mercury, the group's original frontman,
died 25 years ago on November 24, 1991 of complications due to AIDS.
Lambert and the remaining members of
Queen, May and drummer Roger Taylor, first teamed up in 2009 for a
performance on American Idol and have toured extensively since
then.
Queen + Adam Lambert on Thursday
announced a 25-city North American tour that kicks off June 23 in
Phoenix and ends August 5 in Houston.
“Freddie would love it,” May said.
“There's no question. I think about it every day, really. Freddie
and Adam have a lot in common. I just wish that they could have met.
It would have been great.”
“Which is a key thing with Adam,
'cause Adam doesn't have to try to emulate Freddie in any way
whatsoever. He just is himself and it works with us,” May
added.
The three artists also said that they
are open to recording new music together.