Roxane Gay said this week that she has pulled a book deal with Simon & Schuster in response to the publisher's decision to work with Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos.

In a statement given to BuzzFeed, Gay said that she could not in good conscience work with Simon & Schuster because they had given Yiannopoulos a platform to spread his “inelegant hate.”

“I was supposed to turn the book in this month and I kept thinking about how egregious it is to give someone like Milo a platform for his blunt, inelegant hate and provocation,” Gay said. ”I just couldn’t bring myself to turn the book in. My editor emailed me last week and I kept staring at that email in my inbox and finally over the weekend I asked my agent to pull the book.”

“And to be clear, this isn’t about censorship. Milo has every right to say what he wants to say, however distasteful I and many others find it to be. He doesn’t have a right to have a book published by a major publisher but he has, in some bizarre twist of fate, been afforded that privilege. So be it. I’m not interested in doing business with a publisher willing to grant him that privilege. I am also fortunate enough to be in a position to make this decision. I recognize that other writers aren’t and understand that completely,” she added.

Simon & Schuster will release Yiannopoulos' autobiography Dangerous in March.

Yiannopoulos, 23, has been called a spokesperson for the alt-right, which he denies. While gay, he has called gay rights detrimental to humanity and is opposed to marriage equality. Last year, Twitter permanently banned Yiannopoulos for “inciting or engaging in the targeted abuse or harassment of others.”

Gay, who is bisexual, said that she does not have a new publisher for her book How To Be Heard but hopes it will be published in the future.