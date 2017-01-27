Queen + Adam Lambert on Thursday announced a 25-city North American tour.

The tour kicks off June 23 in Phoenix, Arizona at Gila River Arena. A performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles takes place on June 26. The tour comes to a close on August 5 in Houston.

“After wildly successful and sold out tours throughout Europe, Asia, Australia, Latin and North America, Brian May, Roger Taylor + Adam Lambert will debut a brand new show specially designed and created for this outing, bringing fans all their favorite Queen hits, like Another One Bites the Dust, Bohemian Rhapsody, We Will Rock You, We Are The Champions,” Queen said in a statement announcing the new summer tour.

Lambert and Queen first teamed up in 2009 for a performance on American Idol and have toured extensively since then.

Tickets go on sale February 3.