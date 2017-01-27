Queen + Adam Lambert on Thursday
announced a 25-city North American tour.
The tour kicks off June 23 in Phoenix,
Arizona at Gila River Arena. A performance at the Hollywood Bowl in
Los Angeles takes place on June 26. The tour comes to a close on
August 5 in Houston.
“After wildly successful and sold out
tours throughout Europe, Asia, Australia, Latin and North America,
Brian May, Roger Taylor + Adam Lambert will debut a brand new show
specially designed and created for this outing, bringing fans all
their favorite Queen hits, like Another One Bites the Dust,
Bohemian Rhapsody, We Will Rock You, We Are The
Champions,” Queen said in a statement announcing the new summer
tour.
Lambert and Queen first teamed up in
2009 for a performance on American Idol and have toured
extensively since then.
Tickets go on sale February 3.