According to a report released earlier
this month, LGBT businesses contributed nearly $2 trillion to the
U.S. economy in 2015.
Released by the National Gay &
Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC), a trade group that represents
LGBT-owned businesses, the America's LGBT Economy report looks at the
economic impact of businesses owned by lesbian, gay, bisexual and
transgender people.
According to the report, the typical
LGBT business has on average been in business for more than 12 years
and LGBT businesses have created more than 33,000 jobs.
“These numbers tell the real story,”
said Bob Witeck, president of Witeck Communications, which worked on
the report. “While our community's $917 billion spending power
highlights our market clout, the jobs, tax revenues and profits we
create as employers and entrepreneurs define our full economic value
to America. We are just beginning to scratch the surface of our
potential."
The chamber created a certification
program more than 10 years ago. These best-in-class businesses
contributed over $1.15 billion to the U.S. economy in 2015. “If
all estimated LGBT-owned businesses in America are projected, their
contributions to the economy exceeds $1.7 trillion,” the report's
authors wrote.
The chamber's 900 certified LGBT
Business Enterprises (LGBTBEs) have created over 33,000 jobs in the
United States, according to the report.
Read the entire report at
NGLCC.org/report.