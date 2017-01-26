Ellen DeGeneres, Jim Parsons, George
Takei and Rosie O'Donnell were among the out celebrities mourning the
loss of actress Mary Tyler Moore, who died on Wednesday. She was 80.
“Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler
Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her
loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine,” Moore's rep
Mara Buxbaum said in a statement.
Moore received an Oscar nomination for
her role in the 1980 film Ordinary People, but is best
remembered for playing a stay-at-home mother opposite Dick Van Dyke
in The Dick Van Dyke Show (1961-66) and a single woman working
at a local TV station in The Mary Tyler Moore Show (1970-77).
In remembering Moore, Jim Parsons said
that The Mary Tyler Moore Show gets his vote for best sitcom
ever made.
“No words,” Rosie O'Donnell
captioned a photo of herself and Moore.
“She turned the world on with her
smile,” George Takei tweeted. “RIP, Mary Tyler Moore. You were
a role model in so many ways.”
“Mary Tyler Moore changed the world
for all women,” Ellen DeGeneres messaged.