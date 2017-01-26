Ellen DeGeneres, Jim Parsons, George Takei and Rosie O'Donnell were among the out celebrities mourning the loss of actress Mary Tyler Moore, who died on Wednesday. She was 80.

“Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine,” Moore's rep Mara Buxbaum said in a statement.

Moore received an Oscar nomination for her role in the 1980 film Ordinary People, but is best remembered for playing a stay-at-home mother opposite Dick Van Dyke in The Dick Van Dyke Show (1961-66) and a single woman working at a local TV station in The Mary Tyler Moore Show (1970-77).

In remembering Moore, Jim Parsons said that The Mary Tyler Moore Show gets his vote for best sitcom ever made.

“No words,” Rosie O'Donnell captioned a photo of herself and Moore.

“She turned the world on with her smile,” George Takei tweeted. “RIP, Mary Tyler Moore. You were a role model in so many ways.”

“Mary Tyler Moore changed the world for all women,” Ellen DeGeneres messaged.