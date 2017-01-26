Appearing on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, out artist Boy George was asked about his relationship with the late singer George Michael.

Michael died on Christmas Day at the age of 53.

“In the early days, we were really in competition,” Boy George said. “Then sort of later on I started to really appreciate what he was as a musician, you know, round about Faith.”

“Were you aware that he might have been having some personal issues?” host Andy Cohen asked.

“Not really,” he answered. “I never knew – he was very kind of … kept people out. He was quite private. So I didn't really know much about what was going on.”

Boy George also talked about his “feud" with Michael over coming out.

“I mean in the 80s everyone … we all used to like be really bitchy about each other. It was like the thing that you did in the 80s. … In the 80s you just said bad things about everyone,” Boy George explained.