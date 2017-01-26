Appearing on Bravo's Watch What
Happens Live, out artist Boy George was asked about his
relationship with the late singer George Michael.
Michael died on Christmas Day at the
age of 53.
“In the early days, we were really in
competition,” Boy George said. “Then sort of later on I started
to really appreciate what he was as a musician, you know, round about
Faith.”
“Were you aware that he might have
been having some personal issues?” host Andy Cohen asked.
“Not really,” he answered. “I
never knew – he was very kind of … kept people out. He was quite
private. So I didn't really know much about what was going on.”
Boy George also talked about his “feud"
with Michael over coming out.
“I mean in the 80s everyone … we
all used to like be really bitchy about each other. It was like the
thing that you did in the 80s. … In the 80s you just said bad
things about everyone,” Boy
George explained.