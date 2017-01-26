Out actor Alan Cumming will return to CBS as a CIA agent searching for a serial killer.

According to Deadline Hollywood, CBS has ordered a pilot for Killer Instinct, which is based on the upcoming book of the same name by James Patterson.

Cumming, 51, will play a reluctant CIA agent searching for a serial killer. Since leaving the agency his character has successfully built a “normal” life as professor and writer. But he gets pulled back into the CIA when his unique talents are needed to crack the case.

Cumming will also executive produce along with Craig Turk, the former executive producer for CBS' The Good Wife. Cumming received two Primetime Emmy Awards playing Eli Gold on The Good Wife.

(Related: Alan Cumming, Grant Shaffer celebrate ten year wedding anniversary.)