Out actor Alan Cumming will return to
CBS as a CIA agent searching for a serial killer.
According to Deadline
Hollywood, CBS has ordered a pilot for Killer Instinct,
which is based on the upcoming book of the same name by James
Patterson.
Cumming, 51, will play a reluctant CIA
agent searching for a serial killer. Since leaving the agency his
character has successfully built a “normal” life as professor and
writer. But he gets pulled back into the CIA when his unique talents
are needed to crack the case.
Cumming will also executive produce
along with Craig Turk, the former executive producer for CBS' The
Good Wife. Cumming received two Primetime Emmy Awards playing
Eli Gold on The Good Wife.
(Related: Alan
Cumming, Grant Shaffer celebrate ten year wedding anniversary.)