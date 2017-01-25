A “reimagined” Queer Eye for the Straight Guy is heading to Netflix.

The reboot of the makeover reality show which featured five openly gay stylists will have a new cast and a new setting.

“In a time when America stands divided and the future seems uncertain, a team of five brave men will try to bring us closer together with laughter, heart, and just the right amount of moisturizer,” produces said in a statement.

“The Emmy Award-winning Queer Eye is back and ready to Make America Fabulous Again. With a new Fab 5 and the show’s toughest missions to date, Queer Eye moves from the Big Apple to turn the Red States pink – one makeover at a time.”

The original version of Queer Eye ran from 2003 to 2007 on Bravo and featured “Fab Five” Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia, Carson Kressley and Jai Rodriguez.

Netflix has ordered eight initial episodes, according to Entertainment Weekly.