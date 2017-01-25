The Church of England is considering a “Don't Ask, Don't Tell” policy for gay clergy.

According to The Times, the House of Bishops is debating whether to change the church's current policy that prohibits openly gay clergy who aren't celibate to one similar to “Don't Ask, Don't Tell,” the U.S. military policy from 1994 to 2011 that prohibited discrimination against closeted gay or bisexual service members and barred openly gay troops.

Speaking to The Times, Labour MP Ben Bradshaw said that the policy would encourage clergy to lie.

“It is progress for them to stop asking the celibacy question but it still leaves the Church of England policy based essentially on dishonesty and encouraging its clergy to lie,” Bradshaw said.

The debate comes four months after Bishop Nicholas Chamberlain became the church's first bishop to publicly announce he's in a relationship with another man.

“It was not my decision to make a big thing about coming out,” Chamberlain told The Guardian. “People know I'm gay, but it's not the first thing I'd say to anyone. Sexuality is part of who I am, but it's my ministry that I want to focus on.”