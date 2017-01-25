The baker who created a replica of a
cake originally made for President Barack Obama's 2013 inauguration
will donate the profits to the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the
nation's largest LGBT rights advocate.
Celebrity baker Duff Goldman, who made
the original cake for Obama, posted a photo on Facebook of President
Donald Trump cutting into a similar-looking cake at an inauguration
ball. “I didn't make it,” he wrote.
The cake was made by the Buttercream
Bakeshop. Owner Tiffany MacIsaac told The
Washington
Post that she was approached to make a replica of Goldman's
cake for Trump.
“I'm a small-business owner, and one
of the things I'm very, very proud about is that I don't
discriminate,” she said. “I would never turn someone away based
on their age, their sex, their sexual orientation, their political
views. It's just not the way we operate.”
On Tuesday, the Buttercream Bakeshop
posted a photo of a $1,200 donation it made to HRC.
“Felt great to support the fight for
basic human rights by making a donation of the profits from the
military ball cake to @humanrightscampaign yesterday,” the company
captioned the photo.