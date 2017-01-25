The baker who created a replica of a cake originally made for President Barack Obama's 2013 inauguration will donate the profits to the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate.

Celebrity baker Duff Goldman, who made the original cake for Obama, posted a photo on Facebook of President Donald Trump cutting into a similar-looking cake at an inauguration ball. “I didn't make it,” he wrote.

The cake was made by the Buttercream Bakeshop. Owner Tiffany MacIsaac told The Washington Post that she was approached to make a replica of Goldman's cake for Trump.

“I'm a small-business owner, and one of the things I'm very, very proud about is that I don't discriminate,” she said. “I would never turn someone away based on their age, their sex, their sexual orientation, their political views. It's just not the way we operate.”

On Tuesday, the Buttercream Bakeshop posted a photo of a $1,200 donation it made to HRC.

“Felt great to support the fight for basic human rights by making a donation of the profits from the military ball cake to @humanrightscampaign yesterday,” the company captioned the photo.