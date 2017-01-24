Actor-performance artist Shia LaBeouf
on Friday launched a four-year art exhibit to protest President
Donald Trump.
For “HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US,”
LaBeouf reunited with Nastja Säde
Rönkkö
and Luke Turner, the same team behind LaBeouf's previous exhibits,
“#IAMSORRY” and “I AM NOT FAMOUS ANYMORE.”
For this exhibit, the team mounted a
camera outside the Museum of the Moving Image in New York City.
Passersby can repeat the phrase “He will not divide us” into the
camera, which is live streamed on the website www.hewillnotdivide.us.
“Open to all, 24 hours a day, seven
days a week, the participatory performance will be live streamed
continuously at www.hewillnotdivide.us
for four years, or the duration of the presidency,” LaBeouf, Turner
and Rönkkö
said in a statement.
“In this way, the mantra 'HE WILL NOT
DIVIDE US' acts as a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or
optimism, guided by the spirit of each individual participant and the
community.”