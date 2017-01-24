Actor-performance artist Shia LaBeouf on Friday launched a four-year art exhibit to protest President Donald Trump.

For “HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US,” LaBeouf reunited with Nastja S ä de R ö nkk ö and Luke Turner, the same team behind LaBeouf's previous exhibits, “#IAMSORRY” and “I AM NOT FAMOUS ANYMORE.”

For this exhibit, the team mounted a camera outside the Museum of the Moving Image in New York City. Passersby can repeat the phrase “He will not divide us” into the camera, which is live streamed on the website www.hewillnotdivide.us.

“Open to all, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the participatory performance will be live streamed continuously at www.hewillnotdivide.us for four years, or the duration of the presidency,” LaBeouf, Turner and R ö nkk ö said in a statement.

“In this way, the mantra 'HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US' acts as a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism, guided by the spirit of each individual participant and the community.”