Asked Monday whether President Donald Trump will undo an executive order that bans anti-LGBT workplace discrimination, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer answered that he's unsure.

President Barack Obama signed the order in 2014.

Last week, the Log Cabin Republicans delivered a white paper to the Trump transition team calling on the president to keep the order in place.

“I don't know on that one,” Spicer told reporters during his first news conference. “I have to get back to you on that. I don't know that we've gotten that far in the list of executive orders. But I'd be glad to get back to you.”

During the campaign, Trump vowed to rescind all of Obama's “unconstitutional” orders.

JoDee Winterhof of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, said in a statement that Spicer got the answer wrong.

“Let’s be clear: The Trump administration was unable to answer whether or not they would maintain basic protections for LGBTQ workers,” Winterhof said. “The only good answer to that question is 'yes, of course we will.' And while Mr. Spicer is asking the president for his answer, we’d also like to know if he’ll appoint a pro-equality Supreme Court Justice? Or will he maintain protections for transgender students? Will his nominee for attorney general, who voted against expanding federal hate crimes law to include sexual orientation and gender identity, actually enforce hate crimes protections? Will his State Department commit to advancing LGBTQ equality abroad? We still don’t know the answers to these questions. ”