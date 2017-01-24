Asked Monday whether President Donald
Trump will undo an executive order that bans anti-LGBT workplace
discrimination, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer answered that
he's unsure.
President Barack Obama signed the order
in 2014.
Last week, the Log Cabin Republicans
delivered a white paper to the Trump transition team calling on the
president to keep the order in place.
“I don't know on that one,” Spicer
told reporters during his first news conference. “I have to
get back to you on that. I don't know that we've gotten that far in
the list of executive orders. But I'd be glad to get back to you.”
During the campaign, Trump vowed to
rescind all of Obama's “unconstitutional” orders.
JoDee Winterhof of the Human Rights
Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, said in a
statement that Spicer got the answer wrong.
“Let’s be clear: The Trump
administration was unable to answer whether or not they would
maintain basic protections for LGBTQ workers,” Winterhof said. “The
only good answer to that question is 'yes, of course we will.' And
while Mr. Spicer is asking the president for his answer, we’d also
like to know if he’ll appoint a pro-equality Supreme Court Justice?
Or will he maintain protections for transgender students? Will his
nominee for attorney general, who voted against expanding federal
hate crimes law to include sexual orientation and gender identity,
actually enforce hate crimes protections? Will his State Department
commit to advancing LGBTQ equality abroad? We still don’t know the
answers to these questions. ”