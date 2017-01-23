Former North Carolina Governor Pat
McCrory faced an angry crowd in D.C. who chased him down the street
chanting “Shame on you!” and calling him an “anti-gay bigot.”
A three-minute video of the incident
was posted on Facebook by a user named Udai Basavaraj, according to
the Raleigh
News and Observer.
In the video, the crowd pursues a group
of people, including McCrory and Fox News' Lou Dobbs. A man is heard
calling McCrory an “anti-gay bigot” and an “asshole.”
“You're not a man. You're a coward,”
he tells McCrory from a safe distance.
As governor of North Carolina, McCrory
signed House Bill 2, the first law in the nation that prohibits
transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice in many
buildings. It also prohibits local municipalities from enacting LGBT
protections. The controversial legislation led to boycotts and the
cancellation of some sporting events.
(Related: On
his way out, Pat McCrory blames anti-gay law for election loss.)
McCrory and his party are cornered as
they wait to enter a private building. The protesters continue
chanting “shame” until the police break up the crowd.