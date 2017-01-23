Former North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory faced an angry crowd in D.C. who chased him down the street chanting “Shame on you!” and calling him an “anti-gay bigot.”

A three-minute video of the incident was posted on Facebook by a user named Udai Basavaraj, according to the Raleigh News and Observer.

In the video, the crowd pursues a group of people, including McCrory and Fox News' Lou Dobbs. A man is heard calling McCrory an “anti-gay bigot” and an “asshole.”

“You're not a man. You're a coward,” he tells McCrory from a safe distance.

As governor of North Carolina, McCrory signed House Bill 2, the first law in the nation that prohibits transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice in many buildings. It also prohibits local municipalities from enacting LGBT protections. The controversial legislation led to boycotts and the cancellation of some sporting events.

McCrory and his party are cornered as they wait to enter a private building. The protesters continue chanting “shame” until the police break up the crowd.