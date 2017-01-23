Lush Cosmetics has released a Valentine's Day campaign that features gay couples.

On Thursday, the company tweeted an image of two men sharing a bath. “Our Valentine's Day goodies are even better when you've got someone to share them with. Online and in shops now,” Lush captioned the photo.

The tweet linked to the company's Valentine's Day specials, which prominently features a photo of two women sharing a bath.

Response on social media has been positive.

“I've never bought anything from Lush, but I love the fact that they support different sex couples,” one user messaged along with pride flag and heart emojis.

In 2011, Lush raised money to help groups working to repeal the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) by selling a limited-edition bubble bar. Four years later, the company raised nearly half-a-million dollars to support LGBT rights selling a limited-edition #GayIsOK soap.

(Related: Lush's #GayIsOk soap campaign raises $423K for LGBT rights.)