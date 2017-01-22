Chaz Bono, Laverne Cox, Lance Bass,
Lily Tomlin and Lea DeLaria were among the out celebrities who
participated in Saturday's Women's March on Washington and sister
rallies around the world.
More than 500,000 people crowded the
National Mall to hear Madonna, Ashley Judd, Scarlett Johansson,
Alicia Keys, Michael Moore, America Ferrera and Gloria Steinem speak.
“Are you ready to shake up the
world?” Madonna rhetorically asked the crowd. “Welcome to the
revolution of love.”
Referring to the election of President
Donald Trump, she said: “It took this horrific moment of darkness
to wake us the fuck up!”
“To our detractors that insist that
this march will never add up to anything: Fuck you,” Madonna added.
“I choose love. Are you with me?”
she concluded.
Laverne Cox, Kathy Griffin, Lea
DeLaria, Chaz Bono, Senator Cory Booker and Debra Messing were
spotted in Washington, while Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Lance Bass and
Miley Cyrus participated in a sister march in Los Angeles, where the
crowd swelled to 750,000.
Hundreds of thousands of people
participated in sister rallies in Chicago, Denver, New York, San
Francisco, Seattle, Atlanta, Mexico City, Paris, London and many
other cities around the globe.