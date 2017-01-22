Chaz Bono, Laverne Cox, Lance Bass, Lily Tomlin and Lea DeLaria were among the out celebrities who participated in Saturday's Women's March on Washington and sister rallies around the world.

More than 500,000 people crowded the National Mall to hear Madonna, Ashley Judd, Scarlett Johansson, Alicia Keys, Michael Moore, America Ferrera and Gloria Steinem speak.

“Are you ready to shake up the world?” Madonna rhetorically asked the crowd. “Welcome to the revolution of love.”

Referring to the election of President Donald Trump, she said: “It took this horrific moment of darkness to wake us the fuck up!”

“To our detractors that insist that this march will never add up to anything: Fuck you,” Madonna added.

“I choose love. Are you with me?” she concluded.

Laverne Cox, Kathy Griffin, Lea DeLaria, Chaz Bono, Senator Cory Booker and Debra Messing were spotted in Washington, while Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Lance Bass and Miley Cyrus participated in a sister march in Los Angeles, where the crowd swelled to 750,000.

Hundreds of thousands of people participated in sister rallies in Chicago, Denver, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Atlanta, Mexico City, Paris, London and many other cities around the globe.