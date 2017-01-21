Jim Parsons, Lance Bass, Laverne Cox
and Sia are among the out celebrities who joined Ellen DeGeneres in a
moving “thank you” video to Barack Obama for his support of LGBT
rights.
“Ellen compiles a message from the
likes of Neil Patrick Harris, Evan Rachel Wood, Jesse Tyler Ferguson
and many more to offer a personal message of thanks to President
Obama for everything he was able to accomplish in the name of
equality,” the video's description reads.
Jim Parsons said: “You presided over
a period of time that turned out, in many ways, [to be] one of the
most positive periods ever in the lives of gay Americans. How can we
ever thank you?”
Jonathan Groff said that he could not
believe that Obama said the word “gay” in the first three minutes
of his victory speech.
“And that was just the tip of the
iceberg … you made what seemed truly impossible, possible,” Groff
said.
“You're the first president that even
uttered the word transgender, and I hope that you will not be the
last,” Laverne Cox said.
Other stars appearing in the video
include Nathan Lane, Evan Rachel Wood, Colton Haynes, Alan Cumming,
Macklemore, Debra Messing, Lily Tomlin, George Takei, Kristen Bell,
Neil Patrick Harris, Guillermo Diaz, Dan Bucatinsky, Tom Daley, Sarah
Silverman, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Tig Notaro, Portia De Rossi, Chris
Colfer and Drew Barrymore.
