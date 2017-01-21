A page devoted to LGBT issues on the White House website was taken down after President Donald Trump took office on Friday.

The page, whitehouse.gov/lgbt, was created by the Obama administration. Activists noted that the LGBT acronym has been deleted from the entire White House website. A Department of Labor (DOL) report on LGBT rights in the workplace titled Advancing LGBTQ Workplace Rights was also removed from the DOL website.

Chad Griffin, president of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, called on the president to return the pages.

“Moments ago, President Trump pledged to serve all Americans, while simultaneously scrubbing every mention of LGBTQ people from the White House website. The Department of Labor’s crucial report on worker rights has also disappeared,” said Griffin. “If President Trump truly believes in uniting the country, now is the time to make clear whether he will be an ally to the LGBTQ community in our struggle for full equality. We are prepared to do whatever it takes to protect our community and our progress.”

During the campaign, Trump said that he was a “friend” to the LGBT community, which he pledged to protect. But his party is openly hostile to LGBT rights.

Lambda Legal CEO Rachel Tiven said that the action shows how Trump “truly feels about LGBT people.”

“Donald Trump is already sending a clear signal that he has no intention of serving as the president of all Americans,” Tiven said in a statement. “He should know that Lambda Legal is watching the administration's every move, and will fight him at every turn.”

A White House official said that new content would be added to the website but would say whether the LGBT page would return, the Washington Blade reported.