Out actress Ruby Rose expanded this
week on previous comments about transitioning.
Rose, a 30-year-old Australian model
and former MTV VJ, currently co-stars on Netflix's Orange is the
New Black. In previous interviews, she has described herself as
gender fluid.
In a The Edit cover story, Rose
said that she was “glad” she did not transition.
“All I wanted was a boy's name
growing up – Charlie, Billy, Max, Frankie,” Rose
said. “You just know my mum wanted a girly-girl princess!”
“Everyone had Barbies; I had Ninja
Turtles and Superman. … I was crazy about Archie comics. I played
footie with the boys.”
“I'm a woman … I want to have
babies one day, so I'm glad I didn't make changes earlier in my
life,” she added.
In an earlier interview, Rose said that
as a teen she was saving money to transition, then “grew out of
it.”
She is currently in a relationship with
singer Jess Origliasso of The Veronicas.