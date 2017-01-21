Out actress Ruby Rose expanded this week on previous comments about transitioning.

Rose, a 30-year-old Australian model and former MTV VJ, currently co-stars on Netflix's Orange is the New Black. In previous interviews, she has described herself as gender fluid.

In a The Edit cover story, Rose said that she was “glad” she did not transition.

“All I wanted was a boy's name growing up – Charlie, Billy, Max, Frankie,” Rose said. “You just know my mum wanted a girly-girl princess!”

“Everyone had Barbies; I had Ninja Turtles and Superman. … I was crazy about Archie comics. I played footie with the boys.”

“I'm a woman … I want to have babies one day, so I'm glad I didn't make changes earlier in my life,” she added.

In an earlier interview, Rose said that as a teen she was saving money to transition, then “grew out of it.”

She is currently in a relationship with singer Jess Origliasso of The Veronicas.