Rapper Taylor Bennett has come out as
bisexual.
In a series of tweets, Bennett, the
brother of Chance the Rapper, said that turning 21 had caused him to
reflect.
“My birthday is tomorrow & moving
into next year I'd like to be more open about myself to help others
that struggle with the same issues,” Bennett wrote.
“Growing up I've always felt
indifferent about my sexuality & being attracted 2 one sex &
today I would like to openly come out to my fans.”
“I do recognize myself as a bisexual
male & do & have always openly supported the gay community &
will keep doing so in 2017. #ThankYou,” Bennett
messaged.
Chance the Rapper praised his brother
as a “great man” whom he loves in a video celebrating Bennett's
birthday. “Love this man right here, through any and all. He has
grown into a great man. He's got God and me behind him, he cannot
fail, he cannot fall,” he wrote.