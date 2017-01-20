Rapper Taylor Bennett has come out as bisexual.

In a series of tweets, Bennett, the brother of Chance the Rapper, said that turning 21 had caused him to reflect.

“My birthday is tomorrow & moving into next year I'd like to be more open about myself to help others that struggle with the same issues,” Bennett wrote.

“Growing up I've always felt indifferent about my sexuality & being attracted 2 one sex & today I would like to openly come out to my fans.”

“I do recognize myself as a bisexual male & do & have always openly supported the gay community & will keep doing so in 2017. #ThankYou,” Bennett messaged.

Chance the Rapper praised his brother as a “great man” whom he loves in a video celebrating Bennett's birthday. “Love this man right here, through any and all. He has grown into a great man. He's got God and me behind him, he cannot fail, he cannot fall,” he wrote.