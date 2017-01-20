A bevy of celebrities on Thursday attended a massive protest against President-elect Donald Trump.

Trump is to be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday.

Stars who participated in the “We Stand United” rally outside Trump Tower included Alec Baldwin, Julianne Moore, Cher, Mark Ruffalo, Shailene Woodley, Marissa Tomei, Robert De Niro, Sally Field, Rosie Perez, Michael Moore, Cynthia Nixon, and NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Baldwin, whose portrayal of Trump on Saturday Night Live has angered the president-elect, appeared in character.

“I just want to say I’ve been standing out here in the freezing cold for a long time,” Baldwin, as Trump, complained. “I have to go to the bathroom, I have to pee. But I’m holding it in. I’m not going to pee. I’m going to a function at the Russian consulate tonight. I’m going to hold it in until I get there. And then when I get to the Russian consulate, I’m going to have a really, really long pee.”

Cher, a vocal opponent of Trump, told the crowd that they could “stop this.”

“You can stop this. I know you can stop this, because the power of the people is bigger than those assholes that are there in Washington,” she told the crowd, who cheered.